Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $29.82. Upstart shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 37,048 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.
Upstart Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Upstart by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
