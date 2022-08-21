Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 107,213 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

