Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 105,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 690,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.