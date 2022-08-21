Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $8.57

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.23. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 19,395 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
