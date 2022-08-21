Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,723 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

