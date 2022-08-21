Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,210,705 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $61.30.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
