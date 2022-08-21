Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,210,705 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $61.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $10,746,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,385,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,905,000 after buying an additional 123,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

