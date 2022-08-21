ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

