Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $151.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

