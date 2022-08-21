London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,416.67 ($113.78).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,560 ($103.43) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,590 ($103.79). The company has a market cap of £48.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5,095.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,781.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,574.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

