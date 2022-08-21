Contrasting Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -28.55% -13.17% -11.40% Expion360 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.68 -$3.28 million ($0.49) -18.10 Expion360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 133.00%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Expion360 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

