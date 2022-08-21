Analyzing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.46% 9.15% 0.85% Eastern Bankshares 25.67% 6.05% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 3.03 $4.87 million $1.40 14.52 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.98 $154.66 million $1.03 20.46

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

