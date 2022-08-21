Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,778,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRBY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

