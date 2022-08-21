Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

