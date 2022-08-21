Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) PT at C$788.70

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$788.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.71. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.70 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.295132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

