Valens Semiconductor (VLN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valens Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1646 7648 16068 575 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 145.28%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.62 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $762.84 million 22.36

Valens Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.15% -14.62% 0.20%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor peers beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

