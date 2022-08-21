National Bankshares Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

Shawcor Stock Up 27.1 %

SCL stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

