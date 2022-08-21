WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$161.83 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$147.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.33.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.8088361 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

