Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.59. The stock has a market cap of C$916.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Insiders acquired 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,918 in the last quarter.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

