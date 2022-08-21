Morgan Stanley Trims Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Target Price to CHF 545

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Swiss Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.28.
Swiss Life Company Profile
