Morgan Stanley Trims Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Target Price to CHF 545

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 552 to CHF 545 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

