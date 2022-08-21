Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

