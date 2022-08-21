Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREVF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.03.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

