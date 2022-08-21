Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.03.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

