Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) PT Lowered to €29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

