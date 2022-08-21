BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.58.

WSP Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

