StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

