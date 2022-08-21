Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brambles Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brambles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Brambles’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

