Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brambles Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brambles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Brambles’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

