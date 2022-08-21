Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amcor plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.48 on Friday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $46,418,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

