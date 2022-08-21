Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

