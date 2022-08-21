AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04.

AlloVir Stock Down 1.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AlloVir by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,328 shares of company stock worth $196,674. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.