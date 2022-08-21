FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bodycote plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bodycote in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bodycote’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

BYPLF opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

