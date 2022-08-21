Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

