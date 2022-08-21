Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Life Storage Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 72.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

