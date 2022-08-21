Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Volkswagen AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Volkswagen’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
VWAGY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
