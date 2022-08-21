ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.03. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 196,836 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

