BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.