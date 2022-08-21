Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

