Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

