Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $319,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

