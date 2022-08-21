Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zuora, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zuora in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Zuora’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

