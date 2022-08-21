Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 24,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $42,717.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,059.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

