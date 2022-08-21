Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LFT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.