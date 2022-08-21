Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT Raised to €18.60 at Barclays

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

SEYMF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

