Barclays Lowers Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target to CHF 61

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 68 to CHF 61 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

