eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Price Target Cut to €8.30

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
About eDreams ODIGEO
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eDreams ODIGEO (EDDRF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.