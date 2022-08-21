eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Price Target Cut to €8.30

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

