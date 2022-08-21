SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) PT Raised to €56.00 at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $59.10 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

