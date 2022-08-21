MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

