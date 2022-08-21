Head to Head Analysis: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) versus InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $60.51, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.22%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

This table compares SL Green Realty and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 186.53% 15.52% 9.26%

Risk and Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.70 $457.06 million $4.52 10.76 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 9.63 $294.97 million $2.08 4.86

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SL Green Realty pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

