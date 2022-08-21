Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $26.72

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

NYSE IRT opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

