InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Head-To-Head Review

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06% Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 0.85 -$43.99 million $0.10 40.10 Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.64 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.09

This table compares InnovAge and Field Trip Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Field Trip Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. Field Trip Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnovAge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InnovAge and Field Trip Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Field Trip Health has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 10,439.13%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Field Trip Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

