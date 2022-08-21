Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $219.21

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Performance

About Baidu

BIDU opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.